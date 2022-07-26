R.I. Foundation increasing funding opportunities for nonprofits in response to inflation

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Foundation has increased the size of the funding pool for its Food and Housing Security grant program and the maximum grant allowed for its Basic Human Needs program each by 50% in order to help nonprofits cope with inflation.

Foundation spokesperson Chris Barnett told Providence Business News Tuesday that the Food and Housing Security program’s funding pool is now at $750,000 for local nonprofits to seek funding from. Through the program, agencies with a regional or statewide reach can receive up to $150,000 in grants, the foundation said, while more localized nonprofits can receive up to $50,000. Aug. 26 is the deadline for organizations to apply for the next round of Food and Home Security grants, the foundation said.

The Basic Human Needs grants, which support agencies that provide emergency services to Rhode Islanders in desperate need, will offer maximum grants of $7,500 this year – up from $5,000 – the foundation said.

Foundation Vice President of Grants and Community Investments Jenny Pereira said Tuesday in a statement that even though economists say inflation is less than 10%, those who have been to grocery stores and gas stations know that “many prices are rising faster than that.”

“The rapidly increasing cost of buying the basics affects nonprofits as well as the people they serve. This ensures that our nonprofit partners have additional resources to help keep people in the communities most impacted fed, healthy and housed,” Pereira said.

