R.I. Foundation seeking applicants for equity leadership initiative

PROVIDENCE – Applications for the inaugural class of the Rhode Island Foundation’s new Equity Leadership Initiative are being accepted until July 12.

The foundation said the initiative plans to help build a pipeline of leaders of color for influential positions across multiple sectors in the state.

“Organizations and teams thrive when they’re led by diverse leaders to meet diverse needs,” said Angie Ankoma, foundation vice president and the initiative’s executive director, in a statement.

Applicants must be Rhode Island residents who identify as Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multiracial, the foundation said. They must also be currently engaged in work within the public, private or nonprofit sectors, as well as demonstrate a commitment to racial equity and social justice.

Up to 20 applicants will be invited to participate in the initiative’s effort, which is slated to commence in September, the foundation said. To apply, visit the foundation’s website.

