R.I. Foundation selects 31 individuals for inaugural Equity Leadership Initiative

PROVIDENCE – Thirty-one business individuals were selected by the Rhode Island Foundation to be part of the nonprofit funder’s inaugural class of its Equity Leadership Initiative, the foundation announced Monday.

The initiative will seek to identify, cultivate, mentor and seek access and opportunity for Asian, Black, Hispanic or Latino, Indigenous or multi-racial individuals representing multiple sectors to help build a pipeline of future leaders in established influential positions across the state. The program is part of the foundation’s broad $8.5 million commitment to address racial disparities and inequities across the state.

The foundation said the 12-month leadership development initiative will have monthly work sessions, regular one-on-one coaching sessions, mentor matching and networking with high-level connections across multiple business and organizational sectors. The cohort was selected from close to 100 applicants, the foundation said.

“I am excited to get to work to cultivate the next generation of industry leaders – bank presidents, hospital CEOs, leaders in academia and kindergarten through 12 education, corporate executives, policy-makers, judges and more – who are people of color,” Rhode Island Foundation Vice President and ELI Executive Director Angela Bannerman Ankoma said in a statement. Neil D. Steinberg, the foundation’s CEO and president, said in a statement that eliminating disparities and inequities is among the nonprofit funder’s core values, and is a major focus across all of its work in the community.

“We use a racial equity lens while making decisions about allocating resources to improve health, educational success and economic security among other critical issues,” Steinberg said.

The individuals selected for the initiative are:

Adetola Abiade, JPMorgan Chase executive director of organizational effectiveness

Adewole Akinbi, half full llc facilitator

Rose Albert, Rhode Island for Community and Justice youth programs director and Salve Regina University Multicultural Programs and Retention Office associate director

Janelle Amoako, The Miriam Hospital nurse

Ana Barraza, Brown University Stephen Robert ’62 Campus Center & Student Activities assistant director

Doris Blanchard, R.I. Commerce Corp. director of small business programs

Madeline Burke, Community College of Rhode Island interim director of special projects

Michael Cancilliere, Meeting Street School executive director of Massachusetts programs

Krystal Carvalho, R.I. State Police Community, Diversity & Equity Unit trooper

Angelyne Cooper, R.I. Department of Labor and Training legal counsel

Steve Craddock, TruRay 44 LLC principal and managing partner

David Dankwah, Empowerment Temple Assembly of the International Central Gospel Church in Pawtucket associate pastor

Rupa Datta, Nature Conservancy of Rhode Island manager and state director of the Office and Human Resources Operations

Nwando Egbuche Ofokansi, R.I. Department of Health Health Equity Zones initiative project officer

Yvonne Heredia, Neighborhood Health Plan of Rhode Island a senior manager of care management

Teddi Jallow, Refugee Dream Center co-founder

Stacy Jones, William M. Davies Career and Technical High School English teacher

Silvermoon Mars LaRose, Tomaquag Museum assistant director

Francisco Lovera, McMahon Associates project manager

Weayonnoh Nelson-Davies, Community Legal Aid Worcester County offices managing attorney

Ray Nuñez, Nuñez, The People’s Agency co-founder

Monsurat Ottun, City of Providence associate city solicitor, and chief information security, data privacy and risk management strategist

Alisha Pina, R.I. Department of Human Services chief public affairs officer

Manuela Raposo, Rhode Island Welcome Back Center president

Victoria Rodriguez, Rhode Island Parent Information Network assistant director of the care management program

Juan Rodriguez, Winners Circle XR Academy executive director

Rosedelma Seraphin, Brown University Warren Alpert Medical School assistant director of the Office of Diversity and Multicultural Affairs

Kajette Solomon, RISD Museum social equity and inclusion program specialist

Edward Tavarez, Bank of America Corp. performance improvement consultant

Carla Wahnon, East Bay Community Action Program manager of integrated health care

Kilah Walters-Clinton, R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services director of race equity

