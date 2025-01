Who is your Health Care Hero? Nominations close on February 12th.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 2 cents, to $3 per gallon. That price is 12 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

Northeast gasoline prices aren’t moving much thanks to lower oil prices, falling gasoline demand and market uncertainty as a new administration moves into the White House, the agency said Monday. As old demand cools, so does gasoline production.

The Energy Information Administration last week reported a sizable drop in domestic refinery utilization

a measure of how much refining capacity is being utilized

from 91.6% to 85.9%. Market observers believe the lower utilization rate is a sign that winter maintenance is underway at several facilities.

While less refining activity can support higher gas prices in general, the short-term effect is unlikely to be significant thanks to ample supply.

“Historically, pump prices are lower in the depths of winter as people drive less,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “What’s unusual is for the snow and cold to have such an impact on demand in southern states.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.70 per gallon this week, premium gas averaged $4.07 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.82 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.03 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased 1 cent from last week to $3.03 per gallon. That price is 9 cents lower than both the national average and a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $3.62 per gallon, premium gas averaged $3.98 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.80 per gallon.