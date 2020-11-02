R.I. gas prices decline 2 cents from last week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 2 cents week to week to $2.10 per gallon, 3 cents below the national average of $2.13 per gallon according to AAA Northeast Monday.

One year prior, prices in Rhode Island were $2.51 per gallon.

“The national gas price average at the start of November has not been this cheap since 2004. If crude oil continues to push cheaper, we could see the national average drop below $2 per gallon before the end of the year,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, in a statement.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.49 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $2.72 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.61 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.09 per gallon, a decline of 1 cent week to week and 47 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.45 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.67 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.53 per gallon.