R.I. gas prices decline 9 cents amid coronavirus pandemic

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island declined 9 cents from week to week to $2.17 per gallon, 16 cents higher than the national average, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

The price of gas was 38 cents higher one year prior at $2.55 per gallon. Prices ranged 76 cents, from $1.67 to $2.43 per gallon.

“This week, the national gas prices will drop below $2 per gallon for the first time in four years and it won’t stop there as demand for gasoline diminishes as Americans stay home,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs. “Crude oil continues to price low – in the $20-per-barrel range – as U.S. gasoline demand decreases to numbers typically seen during the winter driving season.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.65 per gallon, ranging from from $2.33 to $2.97 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.83 per gallon, ranging from $2.53 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.83 per gallon, ranging from $2.42 to $3.05 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas declined 11 cents week to week to $2.05 per gallon, 4 cents above the national average. Prices were 48 cents higher one year prior. Prices ranged $1.03, from $1.72 to $2.75 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas averaged $2.43 per gallon, ranging from $1.99 to $2.95 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.61 per gallon, ranging from $2.19 to $3.15 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.72 this week, ranging from $2.45 to $3.29 per gallon.