R.I. gas prices dip 2 cents this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline declined 2 cents week to week to $2.01 per gallon, 20 cents higher than the national average of $1.81 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices in the state were 69 cents lower than prices one year prior and ranged 72 cents from a low of $1.67 to $2.39 per gallon.

“As oil inventories continue to grow around the globe and crude demand falls worldwide, crude prices have dropped dramatically as the public health, economic and financial impact of COVID-19 increases,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of AAA public and government affairs, in a statement. “Crude prices will likely remain volatile this week, as the market continues to assess how low crude prices could fall during the ongoing pandemic.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.48 per gallon, ranging from $2.14 to $2.61 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.70 per gallon, ranging from $2.34 to $3.03 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.77 per gallon, ranging from $2.32 to $2.99 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas remained unchanged from one week prior at $1.94 per gallon, 13 cents higher than the national average. Prices ranged $1.02, from $1.57 to $2.59 per gallon. One year prior, prices were 75 cents higher at $2.69 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.33 per gallon, ranging from $1.89 to $2.82 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.57 per gallon, ranging from $2.09 to $2.99 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.69 per gallon, ranging from $2.43 to $3.29 per gallon.