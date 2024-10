Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has decreased 1 cent to $2.99 per gallon. That price is 18 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday. After spiking nearly 9% two weeks ago, crude oil prices reversed course last week and fell an equivalent amount

Cheaper oil, coupled with domestic gasoline demand returning to typical levels for the season, is easing pressure on pump prices, which rose across the Northeast for the first time in three months, the agency said Monday.

“After two weeks of disruption caused by escalating geopolitical tensions and damaging hurricanes, petroleum markets settled down a bit last week on the fundamentals of supply and demand,” said Mark Schieldrop, senior spokesperson for AAA Northeast.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $3.69 per gallon, premium gas averaged $4.01 per gallon and diesel fuel averaged $3.73 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.56 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas also fell by 1 cent, to $3.06 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.61 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.64 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.01 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.72 per gallon.