R.I. gas prices hold at $2.13 per gallon this week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline was $2.13 per gallon, level with one week prior and 4 cents below the national average of $2.17 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

Prices were 38 cents higher one year prior.

“Today’s national average is 2 cents less than a week and month ago and 49 cents cheaper than last year,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, in a statement. “Decreases in U.S. gasoline demand, supply and imports pushed the national and 44 state gas price averages cheaper on the week.”

Midgrade gas averaged $2.53 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $2.75 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.62 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.11 per gallon, level with one week prior and 46 cents lower than one year ago.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.46 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.69 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.55 per gallon.