R.I. gas prices increase 8 cents week to week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 8 cents week to week to $2.35 per gallon, 4 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast Monday.

“These rising prices were expected as supply tightens and crude oil gets more expensive,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement.

The average price of regular gas in the state was $2.58 one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.70 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.95 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.69 per gallon.

Regular gas in Massachusetts averaged $2.35 per gallon Monday, an increase of 7 cents week to week. One year prior, the average price was $2.59 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $2.65 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.86 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.68 per gallon.