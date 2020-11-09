R.I. gas prices tick down 1 cent from last week

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island was $2.09 Monday, a 1-cent decline week to week, according to AAA Northeast.

Prices in the state were 42 cents higher one year prior.

The national average price of regular gas was $2.11 per gallon, a decline of 2 cents week to week.

“As some states increase travel restrictions and others roll back reopening processes, demand is positioned to weaken, though not likely drop as low as we saw in March and April,” said Lloyd Albert, AAA Northeast senior vice president of public and government affairs, in a statement. “That translates to a continuation of cheaper gas prices at the pump.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $2.47 per gallon.

Premium gas in the state averaged $2.68 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.59 per gallon this week.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.07 per gallon Monday, a decline of 2 cents week to week and 50 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $2.45 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.66 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.52 per gallon.