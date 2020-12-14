R.I. gas prices tick up 2 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline was $2.13 per gallon Monday, an increase of roughly 2 cents from one week prior and 3 cents lower than the national average of $2.16 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.

The average price of regular gas in the state was $2.52 per gallon one year prior.

“Gasoline demand is down 14% year over year. The numbers we are seeing as of late are very similar to readings from May when many states were locked down and demand was very low,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “The fact is, Americans are filling up less as states reintroduce travel restrictions and the pandemic lingers.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $2.55 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.76 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.59 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased by 2 cents week to week to $2.13 per gallon, 3 cents lower than the national average. The average price of regular gas in the state was $2.56 per gallon one year prior.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $2.48 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.69 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.55 per gallon.