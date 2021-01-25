R.I. gas prices tick up 2 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased two cents week to week to $2.37 per gallon, 3 cents below the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The average price of regular gas in the state was $2.56 one year prior.

“Most motorists continue to see gas prices increase, but at a slower rate than the past few weeks,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “Part of that is due to more stable crude oil prices throughout January. However, if demand continues another week of substantial increases, we can expect to see pump prices get more expensive.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $2.71 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $2.95 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.70 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas also increased two cents to $2.37 per gallon, 3 cents below the U.S. average. One year prior, the average price in the Bay State was $2.57 per gallon.

- Advertisement -

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $2.68 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $2.89 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.69 per gallon.