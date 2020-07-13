R.I. gas prices tick up 3 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 3 cents week to week to $2.14 per gallon, 6 cents below the national average of $2.20 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

One year prior, regular gas in the state was 62 cents higher at an average of $2.76 per gallon.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.49 per gallon this week.

Premium gas averaged $2.69 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.70 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.13 per gallon, a 3-cent increase week to week and a decline from $2.76 one year prior. Prices in the Bay State were 7 cents lower than the national average.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $2.46 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.67 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.64 per gallon.