R.I. gas prices tick up 3 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 3 cents week to week to $2.40 per gallon, 2 cents below the national average of $2.42 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.
One year prior, the average gas price in the state was $2.53 per gallon.
“For nearly a year, motorists have been saving, compared to the previous year, when filling up their gas tanks. While prices locally are still cheaper than this time in 2020, that extra pocket change is quickly going to dwindle thanks to rising crude oil prices that have made for more expensive pump prices,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement.
- Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $2.76 per gallon this week.
- Premium gas averaged $2.98 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $2.71 per gallon.
In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 3 cents week to week to $2.40 per gallon, 14 cents lower than prices one year prior.
- Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $2.70 per gallon this week.
- Premium gas averaged $2.92 per gallon.
- Diesel fuel averaged $2.71 per gallon.
