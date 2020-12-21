R.I. gas prices tick up 4 cents

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 4 cents week to week to $2.17 per gallon Monday, 5 cents lower than the national average of $2.22 per gallon, according to AAA Northeast.

One year prior, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $2.52 per gallon.

“The recent gas price pump jumps are a bit surprising given December demand numbers are the lowest posted for the month since 1999,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast, in a statement. “The increases are likely to be short-lived, especially as holiday road travel is expected to see at least a 25% decline.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $2.58 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.79 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.64 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas was $2.17 per gallon, an increase of 4 cents week to week and a decline of 39 cents year over year.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averaged $2.51 per gallon.

Premium gas averaged $2.72 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $2.58 per gallon.