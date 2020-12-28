R.I. gasoline prices tick up 3 cents per gallon

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular, unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 3 cents in a week to $2.20 per gallon, 5 cents lower than the national average of $2.25 per gallon, AAA Northeast said Monday.

“December has seen the biggest pump price jump of any month this year, ending with a national average 11 cents higher than it began,” said Lloyd Albert, senior vice president of public and government affairs for AAA Northeast. “Despite low demand, pump prices are more expensive because crude oil has seen steady gains.”

One year prior, regular gas in Rhode Island averaged $2.54 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Ocean State averaged $2.58 per gallon

Premium gas averaged $2.82 per gallon

Diesel fuel averaged $2.63 per gallon

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 3 cents from last week to $2.25 per gallon. Prices were $2.57 per gallon one year prior.

Midgrade gas averaged $2.59 per gallon

Premium gas averaged $2.86 per gallon

Diesel fuel averaged $2.55 per gallon