R.I. General Assembly approves changes to elder financial exploitation law

Providence – Both chambers of the R.I. General Assembly recently approved a bill lowering the age for residents to be considered victims of elder financial exploitation under state law, according to a news release.

Companion legislation sponsored by Sen. Cynthia A. Coyne and Rep. Jason Knight, both Barrington Democrats, allows offenders to be charged with elder financial exploitation of anyone age 60 and over, matching the same age requirements for victims to report being financially exploited. Existing law only allowed charges to be filed if the victim was 65 or over, the release stated.

“This legislation closes a confusing and unintended gap between our requirement to report abuse and when charges can be brought for elder financial exploitation,” Coyne said in a statement. “Ultimately, it also protects more Rhode Islanders. Our law needs to provide for the broad range of forms that elder exploitation can take. These crimes are not limited to people who no longer handle their own finances. They can happen to adults who simply have their adult children or a friend listed on their bank accounts as a precaution. A wider definition allows for more of the possibilities that arise, and ultimately provides greater protection to Rhode Islanders.”

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

