PROVIDENCE

– The U.S. Department of Health has awarded $19 million for community health centers and medical research across the state, members of Rhode Island’s congressional delegation announced Monday.

More than $7 million will support four local community health centers committed to providing affordable, accessible, high-quality primary health care services to Rhode Islanders and their families, regardless of their ability to pay. Another $12 million will be directed to research programs to support advancements in sectors ranging from aging to cancer treatments to diabetes studies and more.

“Our local community health centers ... provide critical access and health services to ensure everyone in need can see a doctor, dentist or health provider,” said Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I. “I’m pleased to help secure federal funds to expand access and keep our communities healthy and strong.”

Recipients of federal health center grants include:

Thundermist Health Center: $2.6 million to support its locations in West Warwick, Woonsocket and South County.

Blackstone Valley Community Health Care Inc.: $1.6 million to serve residents in Pawtucket, Central Falls and the surrounding areas.

Comprehensive Community Action: $1.4 million to enhance CCAP’s capacity to serve the community’s healthcare needs in Cranston, Warwick and surrounding area.

East Bay Community Action Program: $1.3 million for dental, health and human services to East Bay residents, including in Barrington, Bristol, East Providence, Jamestown, Little Compton, Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Tiverton and Warren.

Recipients of federal research grants include:

University of Rhode Island $4.6 million for pharmacology, physiology, and biological chemistry research as well as $755,298 to further its drug abuse and addiction research programs and $157,500 for aging research.

R.I. Department of Health $1.3 million through the National and State Tobacco Control Program to encourage coordinated efforts to reduce tobacco-related diseases and death.

The R.I. Executive Office of Health and Human Services $1.2 million for AIDS drug assistance program to provide health care and support services for Rhode Islanders living with HIV/AIDS.

Rhode Island Hospital $732,687 for cancer Cause and prevention research.

Brown University is receiving $642,841 for aging research; $226,926 for allergy, immunology and transplantation research; and $274,610 for mental health research grants.

The Miriam Hospital in Providence $583,734 for diabetes, endocrinology and metabolic research and $647,174 for heart and vascular diseases research.

Ocean State Research Institute Inc. , which focuses on veterans health issues, $391,825 for lung disease research.

Nimbus Research Laboratory LLC , a biomedical innovation firm in Providence, $295,812 to advance research for mothers and children through their smart container AdvanceBox System.

“Research is critical part of accelerating medical breakthroughs and discovering innovative treatments for Rhode Islanders,” said Rep. Gabe Amo, D-R.I. “The federal funding that our delegation helped secure will bolster ongoing, cutting-edge scientific work while also supporting our state’s patients who will benefit from its practical applications.”