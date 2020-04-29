R.I. gets $8.2M from feds for child care assistance for essential workers

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island will receive $8.2 million in federal funds for child care assistance for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. Jack Reed announced Wednesday.

The funds come from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress.

“The closure of K-12 schools impacts all parents. But we have a special responsibility to ensure parents working on the front lines of this pandemic have access to the child care they need while they’re on the job,” Reed said in a statement. “This funding may be used by the state to help essential workers and keep child care centers afloat.”