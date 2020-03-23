R.I. has 23 new coronavirus cases; total up to 106

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island has 23 new confirmed coronavirus cases, for a total of 106, Gov. Gina M. Raimondo said on Monday.

“This is an unprecedented crisis, like nothing any of us have ever lived through or managed before,” Raimondo said. She urged Rhode Islanders to “focus on facts, not frenzy,” reminding them the state is still in a better situation trying to manage the spread of the new coronavirus than are many other states.

People who tested positive for the virus range in age from their 20s to their 90s, with no nursing home residents among the latest round of positive tests.

Four people with COVID-19 are currently hospitalized in Rhode Island, said Rhode Island Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott.

Those among the latest round of positive tests reported travel to New Jersey, New York and Utah, she said.

In addition to the new cases, Raimondo announced that Rhode Islanders who return to the state after travelling domestically or internationally are being ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, travelers who arrive at T.F. Green Airport will be asked for contact information by a state staffer or member of the National Guard, and be told of the self-quarantine mandate, the governor said.

Health care, public health and public safety workers are not subject to the restrictions.

Rhode Islanders who work out of state are also exempt from the quarantine, although the governor urged employers to allow employees to work from home.

“In our region, there are thousands of people who commute beyond the borders. If you live in Rhode Island and work in another state, you really need to work from home,” Raimondo said.

She also urged Rhode Island-based companies to allow out of state employees to work remotely.

“I’m really asking you to lean into this,” Raimondo said, adding that she is not currently planning on shutting down the state borders.

Raimondo spoke directly to the business community about the effects of bans on dining-in eating and entertainment that attracts crowds and other restrictions on their operations.

“I know how devastating this is to our economy,” she said. “I begin every meeting asking my team, ‘What do we have to do to reopen this economy?’ ”

“This is not the new normal,” she continued. “This is not a sustainable approach. It’s a temporary pause to enable us to strengthen our system … our health care testing, tracing … so when we reopen [businesses] we can keep everybody safe.”

The restrictions on businesses, she said, are designed to “buy us a little more time.”

The governor also reiterated closure orders she issued over the weekend for recreational and entertainment businesses, including gyms, salons and barbers.

All such businesses must be closed by Monday afternoon at 5 p.m., she said. The mandate comes several days after she ordered bars, restaurants and other eateries to stop serving food to dine-in customers. Take out, including orders of beer and wine, are allowed.

“This isn’t forever – this is a very temporary pause. We’re doing everything we can to get you back up and running as soon as possible,” Raimondo said.

(UPDATES with Raimondo comments on business restrictions and domestic travel, as well as with information on the new cases of COVID-19 in Rhode Island.)