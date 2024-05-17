Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced at the end of May.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the second-highest unemployment rate in New England in April at 4.1%, which is above the national rate of 3.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Across the nation in April, the unemployment rate was lower in five states, higher in two states and stable in 43 states and

R.I. has second-highest April unemployment rate in New England

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island had the second-highest unemployment rate in New England in April at 4.1%, which is above the national rate of 3.9%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Across the nation in April, the unemployment rate was lower in five states, higher in two states and stable in 43 states and the District of Columbia compared with March rates.

Thirty states had higher jobless rates than they did in April 2023, while one state had a decrease, and 19 states and the District of Columbia saw little change.

California had the highest unemployment rate in the country in April at 5.3%, while North Dakota and South Dakota had the lowest rate at 2% each.

New England unemployment rates in April:

Connecticut: 4.4%, a decrease from 4.5% in March and an increase from 3.3% in April 2023.

Rhode Island: 4.1%, same as March but up from 2.7% in April 2023.

Maine: 3.1%, down from 3.3% in March but up from 2.4% in April 2023.

Massachusetts: 2.9%, same as March but down from 3.2% in April 2023.

New Hampshire: 2.6%, same as March but up from 1.8% in April 2023.

Vermont: 2.1%, down from 2.2% in March but up from 1.7% in April 2023.

Vermont's 2.1% unemployment rate in April was the second-lowest in the nation.