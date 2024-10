Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on October 18th.

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island is the third-best state in the nation for health care access, according to a study by Forbes Advisor. The inaugural report compared all 50 states across 14 metrics with five categories: percentage of residents who are uninsured, primary care physicians per 10,000 residents, specialist physicians per 10,000 residents, nurse practitioners per

PROVIDENCE

Rhode Island is the third-best state in the nation for health care access, according to a study by Forbes Advisor.

The inaugural report compared all 50 states across 14 metrics with five categories: percentage of residents who are uninsured, primary care physicians per 10,000 residents, specialist physicians per 10,000 residents, nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents and physician assistants per 10,000 residents.

Data from the Kaiser Family Foundation, U.S. Census Bureau the Center for Disease Control and Prevention was used in the report.

Each state was given a total score from 100 to 0, with the lowest scores signifying the best.

Rhode Island earned a score of 4.5. According to the data, only 4.2% of Ocean State residents are not insured, the fourth lowest in the nation. The amount of primary care physicians per 10,000 residents is the highest in the country at 21.1. Number of specialist physicians per 10,000 residents is 22.1, the amount of nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents is 12.4, and the number of physician assistants per 10,000 residents is 5.9.

Massachusetts is best in the nation for access to health care, according to Forbes Report. The Bay State scored a perfect 0. According to the data, only 2.4% of commonwealth residents were not insured, the lowest in the nation. The amount of primary care physicians per 10,000 residents is the also the highest in the U.S. at 20.3. Number of specialist physicians per 10,000 residents is third highest in nation at 24.7, the amount of nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents is 13.5, and the number of physician assistants per 10,000 residents is fifth highest in the country at 7.2.

Connecticut was second, Michigan was fourth and Pennsylvania was fifth.

Utah was the worst state for health care access, according to Forbes Advisor. That state scored 100, with the

third-lowest number of primary care physicians per 10,000 residents at 11.2.

Number of specialist physicians per 10,000 residents is 14.1, the amount of nurse practitioners per 10,000 residents is 3.8, and the number of physician assistants per 10,000 residents is 2.2.