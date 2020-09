Want to share this story? Click Here to purchase a link that allows anyone to read it on any device whether or not they are a subscriber.

- Advertisement -

Patrick T. Conley | R.I. historian laureate; Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame president; Heritage Harbor Foundation president; attorney and author Roger Williams and the founders of our state went to the New Testament to choose our motto and our symbol, “Hope.” They cited St. Paul’s Epistle to the Hebrews wherein he states that with…