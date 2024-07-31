Report: R.I. hospitals’ operating costs to total expenses second highest in U.S.

Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on Monday, August 5th.

WAKEFIELD – As hospital expenses have skyrocketed in the past few decades, Rhode Island has struggled far more than other states with rising overhead costs, according to a report from the Rhode Island Business Group on Health.

From 1996 to 2022, total hospital expenses in Rhode Island rose by $2.7 billion, with 51% of the rise attributed to growing operating costs, the report found. This places Rhode Island second among all states in 2022 when overhead is shown as a percentage of total expenses.

Rhode Island was beaten by only New York, which attributed 53% of increases in hospital expenses to operating costs. Massachusetts ranked No. 3 with 50% and New Jersey and Connecticut were No. 4 and No. 5 respectively with 46%, according to the report, which used data from the federal Medicare Cost Report to find what factors contribute to rising hospital prices.

Nationally, hospital expenses rose $834 billion from 1996 to 2022, with 41% of the increase attributed to overhead costs.

Charbonneau, RIBGH executive director, said Rhode Island's health care systems tends to have a higher ratio of operating costs because the state has a relatively smaller population for the amount of infrastructure it has. Also, Rhode Island residents travel to neighboring states like Massachusetts for care.

Rising operating costs don’t only hurt hospitals’ profitability, but they also translate to price increases that are passed on to health plans, employers and other health care consumers. And because hospital costs make up almost 50% of the medical expenses that commercial insurance premiums cover, rising overhead costs directly lead to rises in premiums, RIBGH said.

The report is the second in a series from RIBGH analyzing how to make health insurance more affordable. In March, a RIBGH

report

showed that Rhode Islanders pay among the highest commercial health premiums in the country.

RIGBH found that the cost of commercial health insurance premiums rose from 23% of median household income in 2012 to 28% in 2022. During this same time period, the amount Rhode Island families paid for commercial health insurance premiums rose from the 14th most expensive in the country to the 13th.

Charbonneau said it’s important to assess the inefficiencies that are driving these commercial health insurance costs up. This requires a multi-faceted approach that focuses on both transparency to identify the problems, a set of efficiency measurements that can be used to track hospitals’ performance overtime and then using the information to find initiatives that get overhead costs under control

Fifteen years after the Affordable Care Act, commercial health insurance premiums remain unaffordable and we cannot expect this to improve without significant changes in the way that hospitals are managed,” Charbonneau said. “...The definition of hospital value must measure the quality and price of services efficiently produced.”

Aside from overhead expenses, ancillary, inpatient and outpatient were the next largest categories contributing to rising hospital expenses in Rhode Island and the U.S. Also, while all categories saw percentage growths higher than inflation rate, non-reimbursable costs – like doctors’ offices, advertising and fundraising – reported the highest annual percentage growth at 11% per year.

On top of this he said there has been a shift toward outpatient care, which is something he suggested hospitals should lean into to reduce operating costs. "We built capacity based on an old model," Charbonneau told PBN Wednesday. "...Some form of transformation is critical."