Report: R.I. hospitals’ operating costs to total expenses second highest in U.S.

By
-
FROM 1996 TO 2022, total hospital expenses in Rhode Island rose by $2.7 billion, with 51% of the rise attributed to growing operating costs, according to a report from the Rhode Island Business Group on Health. / COURTESY RHODE ISLAND HOSPITAL

WAKEFIELD – As hospital expenses have skyrocketed in the past few decades, Rhode Island has struggled far more than other states with rising overhead costs, according to a report from the Rhode Island Business Group on Health. From 1996 to 2022, total hospital expenses in Rhode Island rose by $2.7 billion, with 51% of the

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

PBN Branded Content

Understanding Robotic-Assisted Surgery: Insights from the Experts

Advances in robotics are transforming our world, and healthcare is no exception. Robotic-assisted surgery is…

Learn More

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display