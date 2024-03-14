R.I. Housing Department appoints Booker as executive director of homelessness, community supports

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Department of Housing has appointed Tara Booker as the executive director of homelessness and community supports. Booker will earn a salary of $150,570 in the newly created position, R.I. Housing spokesperson Patti Doyle said. Booker will be charged with “planning, organizing, coordinating, monitoring, and advancing programs to assist Rhode Islanders experiencing homelessness,” working alongside Housing Secretary Stefan Pryor in the coordination of homelessness programs, according to a press release dated Wednesday. Calling Booker a “top notch leader and practitioner to the Department of Housing team,” Pryor in a statement said she will be “an asset...as we build both emergency and longer-term solutions for vulnerable Rhode Islanders.” A native of New London, Conn., Booker previously worked as interim CEO and chief operating officer for the Suncoast Partnership to End Homelessness Inc., a Continuum of Care agency in Manatee and Sarasota Counties, Fla. She has also held various positions in the nonprofit sector and other leadership roles, including director of veteran services and director of volunteer services and community outreach at the Jewish Family and Children’s Service of the Suncoast in Florida. According to her LinkedIn profile, Booker for 11 months served as director of humans services for the City of Norwich, Conn., leaving in November 2022. She holds a bachelor's degree in sociology and applied social relations from Eastern Connecticut State University and a master’s degree in nonprofit management from the University of Central Florida. In a statement, Booker said she is “eager to collaborate on solutions to address homelessness and improve housing opportunities in Rhode Island.” According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, in Rhode Island there were 1,810 homeless individuals in 2023, a number that has increased annually over the past five years. Christopher Allen is a PBN staff writer. You may contact him at Allen@PBN.com