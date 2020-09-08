R.I. Housing launches COVID-19 rental assistance program

PROVIDENCE – R.I. Housing and Mortgage Finance Corp. has launched a new rental assistance program for Rhode Island renters that have been struggling to pay rent due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the state agency announced on Tuesday.

The HOME Emergency Tenant Based Rental Assistance Program will make direct payments to landlords, who will be required to meet certain housing standards and enter into a contract with the agency.

The program is targeted towards low-to-moderate-income renters, with preference given to households that are experiencing homelessness or are at risk of imminent homelessness as a result of the pandemic, and/or have experienced a loss of job or income as a result of the pandemic.

R.I. Housing said that the program will assist roughly 60-100 households with security deposits and or housing-payment assistance this year, from April 1 through Dec. 31.

The $500,000 in funding for the new program comes from the federal HOME Investment Partnerships Program.

Participants will need to meet income-eligibility requirements and live in a multifamily rental unit, duplex, or single-family residential unit owned by an individual or by corporate landlords.

Applications for the program are being accepted online starting Tuesday through Oct. 6.

“The inability to pay rent threatens housing stability for our state’s renters, in addition to the financial viability of owners and operators of affordable housing,” said Carol Ventura, executive director of R.I. Housing. “RIHousing is committed to helping Rhode Island families weather this storm.”