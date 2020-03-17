R.I. Infrastructure Bank advertises $15M in bonds for municipal infrastructure projects

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank will offer approximately $15 million in municipal road and bridge revenue bonds for sale, according to a news release.

The AA-rated bonds were originally scheduled for negotiated sale on March 12, but the sale has since been postponed due to market volatility, according to Jeffrey Diehl, bank CEO and executive director. The bank will continue to monitor the market for an opportunity to issue the bonds, Diehl wrote in an email Friday.

If issued, the funding from the sale will help support already-authorized municipal infrastructure projects through the bank’s Municipal Road and Bridge program, the release stated.

Nancy Lavin is a staff writer for the PBN. Contact her at lavin@pbn.com.

