R.I. Infrastructure Bank awards $1.7M to Chariho, Foster, Scituate schools to address PFAS

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank, which helps provide financing for infrastructure improvements for municipalities, businesses and homeowners, in partnership with the R.I. Department of Health has awarded a total of $1.7 million in emerging contaminants grants for public schools in the Chariho, Foster and Scituate districts for water treatment upgrades to remove perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl – or PFAS – from small drinking water systems.

Grant funding was made available through the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Emerging Contaminants in Small or Disadvantaged Communities grant program, designed specifically for small communities that lack the capacity to complete remediation projects.

The Foster School Department received $674,928 for a new well, pump house and PFAS treatment at Captain Isaac Paine Elementary School.

The Chariho Regional School District received $615,000 for PFAS remediation work at Charlestown Elementary School.

Scituate Public Schools received $425,000 for PFAS treatment upgrades at North Scituate Elementary School.

“Emerging contaminants, including PFAS, are being detected in more and more drinking water sources across Rhode Island, including in many small water providers that lack the financial resources to invest in needed treatment upgrades,” said William Fazioli, executive director of the infrastructure bank. “These emerging contaminants grants will provide the Chariho, Foster and Scituate Public School districts, which collectively serve approximately 1,250 students and faculty throughout the school year, the funding they need to upgrade their drinking water systems to remove PFAS.”

“Providing safe drinking water for our students, teachers and staff is absolutely essential,” said Jason Martin, director of operations at Scituate schools. “That is why when we learned of elevated PFAS levels in our well-water system, we immediately began working on a solution.”

“All Rhode Islanders deserve access to drinking water that is healthy and safe,” said Dr. Jerry Larkin, state Health Department director. “Funding opportunities like this are key to minimizing exposure to contaminants like PFAS in smaller water systems in Rhode Island.”

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Emerging Contaminants State Revolving Fund program and the Emerging Contaminants in Small and Disadvantaged Communities grant program, the Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank has more than $30 million in grant funding available for local water suppliers to address emerging contaminants such as PFAS.