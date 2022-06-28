R.I. Infrastructure Bank closes $7.8M loan for Bristol wastewater treatment upgrades

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently closed on a $7.8 million loan for upgrades to Bristol’s wastewater treatment facility, according to a news release.

The loan, made through the bank’s Clean Water State Revolving Fund, will help the town to pay for several upgrades to its wastewater facility, including rehabilitating settling tanks, new dewatering equipment and new piping, the release stated.

The below-market-rate loan will save the town an estimated $1.1 million in financing costs, according to Town Administrator Steven Contente.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.

