R.I. Infrastructure Bank names new CFO/COO

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank is staffing up to help oversee its influx of federal funding.

The quasi-public financing agency recently named Eileen Rose as its chief financial officer and chief operating officer.

Rose comes to the infrastructure bank with more than 30 years of experience as a certified public accountant, certified internal auditor and expert in information technology. She previously served as chief financial officer for the Massachusetts Teachers Association and a Boston-based communications firm called The Hubbell Group. She has also worked in various roles for PricewaterhouseCoopers.

“Her deep financial and operational experience will be a tremendous asset as the infrastructure bank ramps up our below-market-rate lending and grant programs thanks to a nearly $500 million influx of federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” CEO and Executive Director Jeffrey Diehl said in a statement.

Rose has a bachelor’s degree in economics from The College of the Holy Cross and a master’s in business administration from Babson College.

Nancy Lavin is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Lavin@PBN.com.