R.I. Infrastructure Bank OKs $800K in septic system loan financing for Cranston, Scituate residents

PROVIDENCE – Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank recently approved a $500,000 loan for the city of Cranston and a $300,000 loan for the town of Scituate to allow both communities to make no-interest loans to qualifying homeowners to repair or replace failing septic systems and cesspools.

The loans are being made through the Infrastructure Bank’s Community Septic System Loan Program.

“The cost of repairing or replacing septic and cesspool systems can be a real challenge for homeowners,” said William Fazioli, executive director of Rhode Island Infrastructure Bank. “That’s why we are pleased to provide $800,000 in financial assistance to the communities of Cranston and Scituate so they can offer eligible homeowners 0% interest loans to repair or replace these systems. This is a win-win program that benefits both homeowners and the environment.”