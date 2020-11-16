R.I. Life Index value improves in 2020

PROVIDENCE – The R.I. Life Index on how Rhode Islanders feel about a host of health and social issues measured at 62, an increase from 52 one year prior, Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Rhode Island said on Monday.

The 2020 index, conducted in partnership with the Brown University School of Public Health, was based on a survey of more than 2,000 individuals. They were asked about various health and social issues in their communities, including affordable housing, economic mobility, access to food and food security, discrimination and access to medical care.

“Hearing directly from the community about their health is not only important but it is essential if we want to lead change in public health,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “The R.I. Life Index survey asks important questions that aim to improve population health and ultimately advance health equity.”

Individual components of the survey were evaluated on a range from 0 to 100 show how close the community is to the ideal of each element included in the survey. The survey also broke down responses as coming from core city areas and noncore areas. Core cities were defined as areas in which 25% or more of children are living below the federal poverty level, including Central Falls, Pawtucket, Providence and Woonsocket. Perceptions of the quality of life in the state trended lower in core areas than other areas.

“While it’s been well established that ‘zip code matters,’ this year’s results starkly highlight that Black and Latinx Rhode Islanders perceive greater challenges in their pursuit of health and well-being,” said Kim Keck, BCBSRI CEO and president. “COVID-19 has made such inequities impossible to ignore. If there’s anything we’ve learned from the tumultuous year we’re still living through, it’s this: We must be accountable for turning the tide on systemic racism and inequity in our state and our country. Poverty and racism have an enormous and devastating impact on health. And that is why we will continue to lean in with our philanthropy to fund organizations that address critical housing needs and supports for Rhode Islanders.”

Individual index values:

Cost of living received the lowest score of all metrics, with a value of 31, including a 28 value in the core cities and a 33 in noncore areas.

Affordable housing: 44, including a value of 40 in core cities and 45 in noncore areas.

Job opportunities: 56, including a value of 52 in core areas and 58 in noncore areas

“Quality of community” metrics were given an index value of 56, reflecting opinions on social and economic aspects of the community, including access to childcare, activities for youth, employment, cost of living, access to affordable food and availability and quality of services and programs for seniors. This included a 51 in core cities and 58 in noncore areas.

Economic situation: 61, including a value of 55 in core cities and 64 noncore areas

Older adults: 66, including a value of 62 in core cities and 68 in noncore areas

“Community life” metrics were given an index value of 69, including views on employment, education, convenient access for nutritious foods, access to affordable health care and feeling safe at home. This included a 63 value in core cities and a 72 value in noncore areas.

Access to nutritious food: 71, including a value of 65 in core cities and a noncore value of 73

Children: 72, including a 65 core city value and a value of 76 in noncore areas

Health care access: 72, including a 67 value in core cities and a value of 72 in noncore areas

Racial equality: 73, including a 69 value in core cities and a 74 in noncore areas

Food security: 84, including a 79 value in core cities and 86 in noncore areas

Access to technology, 89 overall, and the same in both core and noncore areas.

The full report may be found online.