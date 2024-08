We are now accepting applications!

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Life Science Hub announced Thursday it’s issuing $98,780 in the first round of small grants for life science projects.

The Small Grant Fund was created by the hub’s board earlier this year to provide grants of up to $10,000 to educational and academic organizations, nonprofits and trade associations for a variety of projects from hands-on learning, research collaborations, federal advocacy efforts and life science and capital venture investor events.

“Rhode Island is making key investments that will guide our strategy to become a hub for good-paying jobs and steady economic development in the life science industry,”

said Gov. Daniel J. McKee

. “These grants will strengthen important local partnerships and help us spark innovation as we grow this sector in our state.”

Recipients of the first round of funding include:

$10,000 to the Juanita Sanchez Life Sciences Institute, Providence Public School District for investments in new equipment for the life science program. The funds will also help expand programs available to students, including professional skills development.

$5,000 to Latino y Sano! to expand the network of experts in mental health, increase volunteer participation, create academic materials, collect community data and support local events.

$7,500 to Global Science & Envirotech Inc. to help the Summer Learning Initiative ‘Explorer Center Camp’ for kids in grades 6 through 12 that focuses on biochemical investigations into climate change.

$3,809.87 to RI BIO Inc. for participation in the annual BIO Fly-In, where industry stakeholders meet with the state’s congressional delegation to discuss expanding life sciences.

$10,000 to The Office of Research at Rhode Island Hospital to help the AI/HI and Immunioinformatic Workshop in Providence.

$10,000 to the University of Rhode Island’s College of Pharmacy to advance cancer immunotherapy research.

$9,970 to The Center for Spine Tumor and Chordoma Research at Brown/Lifespan to create a gel medicine that manages post-surgical pain associated with Chordoma, which is a rare and highly morbid cancer in the spine.

$10,000 to the New England Medical Innovation Center and the Clinical Research Center at Lifespan to expand the research center’s capabilities.

$5,000 to the New England Medical Innovation Center to host a 2024 Pitch Event in the fourth quarter to showcase startups in medical device and health technology sectors.

$10,000 to the Department of Chemistry at the University of Rhode Island to create a new research program to find new therapeutic agents for treating cancers.

$7,500 to the Neuropsychology Program at Rhode Island Hospital to develop and validate a digital health tool, the Rhode Island Preclinical Alzheimer’s Composite, for early detection of Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.

$10,000 to Brown Technology Innovations to host their second annual Innovation@Brown Showcase during Rhode Island Startup Week

“We are proud to support these exceptional grantees and empower the leaders and innovators who are making a real impact in our community,” said Patrice Milos, interim president of the hub. “We look forward to seeing how they drive the future of the life sciences industry in our state.”

There is $151,220 left in the hub’s Small Grant Fund. The hub will accept applications for the grant on a rolling basis and award grants based on availability of funds when applications are completed, viewed and approved.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com