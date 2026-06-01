R.I. Life Science Hub partners with Pawtucket Foundation for healthcare career pathways program

PAWTUCKET – A new partnership between the R.I. Life Science Hub and The Pawtucket Foundation will help communities that have been historically underrepresented in the healthcare workforce to access education and career opportunities.

The initiative, known as the Life Sciences Career Awareness Program, will take a three-pronged approach that includes outreach to underrepresented communities; offering workshops, classroom resources and partnerships to students and job seekers; and establishing focus groups, mentorship opportunities and industry engagement activities that connect program participants with employers and professional organizations.

“This investment reflects our commitment to ensuring that Rhode Island’s life sciences growth translates into real opportunity for Rhode Islanders,” said Lilia Holt, interim president of the R.I. Life Science Hub. “Building a strong innovation economy requires not only supporting companies and advancing research but also investing in people. Our goal is to ensure more Rhode Islanders can access the training, networks and career pathways needed to participate in this growing sector.”

The program will initially focus on high school students, adult learners and workers in Pawtucket, Central Falls and Woonsocket, but it was designed to be scalable throughout the rest of Rhode Island.

- Advertisement -

“By preparing residents, strengthening connections to employers and expanding access to training, we are helping ensure that the growth of Rhode Island’s life sciences ecosystem benefits communities across our state,” said Gaetan Kashala, executive director of The Pawtucket Foundation.

The partner organizations plan to reach 60 to 90 participants through the inaugural program.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.