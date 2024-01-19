R.I. Life Science Hub to discuss funding, begin search for executive director

PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Life Science Hub board of directors are planning to tackle several key issues during its first meeting on Jan. 22.

Among the items on the agenda includes an update on the $45 million Bioscience Investment, funds from Rhode Island Pandemic Recovery Office and determining the hub’s operating budget.

The hub’s board of directors also plan to appoint a review committee for hiring a president and chief executive officer as well as consider choosing an executive search firm for identifying possible candidates for these leadership positions, said Neil D. Steinberg chairman of the hub’s board.

On Jan. 11, the R.I. Senate unanimously approved Steinberg, former Rhode Island Foundation CEO and president, as the board’s chairperson after Gov. Daniel J. McKee tapped him to head the quasi-public corporation in October.

- Advertisement -

Steinberg will lead a board of 15 people experienced in higher education, health care and other industries. So far, Steinberg, Rhode Island League of Cities and Towns Executive Director Ernie Almonte and Armand Sabitoni, the former general secretary-treasurer for the Laborers’ International Union of North America, have been appointed to the board.

The Rhode Island Life Sciences Hub will be responsible for coordinating investments and development of the state’s biotech and life science industries. It will also boost development of medical advances and scientific breakthroughs with companies specialized in multiple medical fields.

The meeting will take place at 9 am at Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, Surgical Multipurpose Room – Room 275 or people may attend virtually via Zoom.

Katie Castellani is a PBN staff writer. You may contact her at Castellani@PBN.com.