R.I. liquor stores, wineries feeling cheerier after lawmakers ease restrictions

By
-
RHODE ISLAND wineries are expected to benefit from legislation passed by the General Assembly that will allow those businesses to sell wine on site, even if the grapes or other fruits were not grown out of state. James Davids, co-owner and vintner at Anchor & Hope Wine in East Providence, was among those who lobbied for the change. /  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO
RHODE ISLAND wineries are expected to benefit from legislation passed by the General Assembly that will allow those businesses to sell wine on site, even if the grapes or other fruits were not grown out of state. James Davids, co-owner and vintner at Anchor & Hope Wine in East Providence, was among those who lobbied for the change. /  PBN PHOTO/MICHAEL SALERNO

After years of fretting that Rhode Island laws put them at a disadvantage, liquor stores and wineries have a reason to raise a glass to the General Assembly. Legislation passed by both chambers that would give an extra day of free samples and loosen restrictions on wineries’ on-site sales are poised to make a difference

Already a Subscriber? Log in

To Continue Reading This Article

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

Learn More and Become a Subscriber
  • Critical RI business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 1 year of print (26 issues).
  • Unlimited access to all subscriber only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Annual Book of Lists Print Edition.
  • All special issues produced during subscription term.

Click Here to purchase a paywall bypass link for this article

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display