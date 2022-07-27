R.I. manufacturing sector sees increased jobs, worker earnings in June

CRANSTON – Rhode Island’s manufacturing sector experienced a boost in jobs, earnings and hours from May to June, as well as year over year in June, the R.I. Department of Labor and Training reported recently.

Manufacturing jobs increased by 200 from May to June, according to the DLT, and by 1,300 year over year in June.

This increase places the sector’s job growth ahead of the arts, entertainment and recreation sectors but behind accommodation and food services, health care and social assistance, professional and technical services, construction and other services.

Manufacturing was also one of five employment sectors, alongside construction, professional and technical services, transportation and utilities, and wholesale trade, to report more jobs in June 2020 than pre-COVID-19 lockdown rates.

Earnings for production workers in the manufacturing sector, at $24.20 per hour, increased by 6 cents from May to June, and by $2.52 from June 2021 to June 2022.

Across all sectors, the state’s unemployment rate fell to a record low of 2.5% in June, and the number of Rhode Island-based jobs remained stable compared with May, the DLT reported.

Jacquelyn Voghel is a PBN staff writer. You may reach her at Voghel@PBN.com.