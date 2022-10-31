R.I., Mass. gas prices climb, remain below national average

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased to $3.80 per gallon on Monday, 27 cents more than last week but still four cents less than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

Monday’s price is 23 cents more than a month ago and 38 cents higher year over year.

Rhode Island saw the largest increase of any state in the country. The combination of tight supplies and strong demand has driven prices locally to the highest point in eight weeks, according to AAA Northeast.

“While prices continue to decrease in many regions of the country, lack of inventory and sustained demand here in the Northeast are driving up our prices at the pump,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.32 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.62 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.84 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas increased 18 cents from a week ago to $3.76 per gallon. One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.38 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.27 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.59 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.74 per gallon.