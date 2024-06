Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped by 5 cents to $3.44 per gallon this week. That price is the same as the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday. The agency said Northeast gas prices fell for the fifth straight week amid declines on growing inventories and uninspired

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dropped by 5 cents to $3.44 per gallon this week. That price is the same as the national average, AAA Northeast said on Monday.

The agency said Northeast gas prices fell for the fifth straight week amid

declines on growing inventories and uninspired demand.

Last week, domestic crude oil and gasoline inventories rose by 1.2 million and 2.1 million barrels respectively, according to the Energy Information Administration. At the same time, gasoline demand slipped 2.2% to 8.9 million barrels a day, which is not unusual for the post-Memorial Day period, but a larger drop than in recent years.

“Drivers will appreciate cheaper gas in June as supply continues to outpace demand, but market watchers should keep their eyes peeled on the Atlantic Ocean [for storm-related market disruptions] in addition to the current price at the pump,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast.

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $4.05 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.41 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.17 per gallon, AAA Northeast says. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.50 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas dropped 4 cents, to $3.47 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $4.01 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.38 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $4.09 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.53 per gallon.