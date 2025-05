Thank you to everyone who applied. Winners will be announced on June 2.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 1 cent to $2.95 per gallon. That price is 20 cents lower than the national average and 65 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Pump prices across the Northeast are edging lower thanks to a pre-Memorial Day dip in demand, a surge in supply and crude oil prices continuing to hover near multiyear lows of about $60 a barrel, the agency said.

“With two weeks until Memorial Day, drivers are seeing dramatically lower gasoline prices compared to last year,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “With AAA forecasting a record number of travelers to take to the roads for the holiday this year, road trippers’ wallets will benefit as they spend less at the pumps.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.68 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.05 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.73 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline is down 1 cent from a week ago to $2.96 per gallon. That price is 17 cents lower than the national average and 62 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.56 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.92 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.76 per gallon.