PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 1 cent to $3.06 per gallon. That price is 12 cents lower than the national average and 37 cents less than it was a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The agency said

Northeast gasoline prices are mostly staying put after a tumultuous week for oil and gas markets that ultimately ended with sharply lower crude oil prices and less pressure on prices at the pump. Local pump prices are now considerably lower than this time last year for drivers heading into the Fourth of July holiday.

“Recent geopolitical events showcased the volatile nature of oil and gas markets, but right now supply and demand are the primary factors impacting how much it costs to fill our tanks,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “While regional pump prices are up slightly from a month ago, they remain more than 35 cents lower per gallon than this time last year

great news for those heading out for Fourth of July road trips.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.79 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.14 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.82 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline dropped 1 cent from a week ago to $3.07 per gallon. That price is 11 cents lower than the national average and 39 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.65 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.04 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.86 per gallon.