R.I., Mass. gas prices dip slightly

PROVIDENCE – The average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island dipped to $3.53 per gallon on Monday, 1 cent less than last week and 26 cents lower than the national average, according to AAA Northeast.

Monday’s price is 7 cents higher than a month ago and 17 cents higher year over year.

“Global recession fears coupled with the Biden administration’s plan to continue tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserve into December has helped temper oil prices,” said Diana Gugliotta, director of public affairs for AAA Northeast. “This will help take the pressure off pump prices, benefiting drivers and their wallets.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averaged $4.11 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.44 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.78 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of regular gas fell 2 cents from a week ago to $3.58 per gallon. One year ago, the average price for regular unleaded gasoline in the Bay State was $3.35 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averaged $4.12 per gallon on Monday.

Premium gas averaged $4.45 per gallon.

Diesel fuel averaged $5.67 per gallon.