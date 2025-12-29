R.I., Mass. gas prices drop, but still above national average

By
-
GAS PRICES are dropping in the Ocean State but are still higher than the national average. AP FILE PHOTO/JOHN RAOUX

PROVIDENCE – Gas prices continue to fall in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, but remain well above the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday. The average price for self-serve, regular unleaded gas in Rhode Island is down 2 cents from last week to $2.88 per gallon. That is still 6 cents higher than the national average

