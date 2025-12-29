R.I., Mass. gas prices drop, but still above national average

PROVIDENCE – Gas prices continue to fall in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, but remain well above the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday. The average price for self-serve, regular unleaded gas in Rhode Island is down 2 cents from last week to $2.88 per gallon. That is still 6 cents higher than the national average but down 7 cents from a year ago. Lower oil prices and light petroleum trading volumes over the holidays are contributing to cheaper gas prices. Oil prices ended last week nearly 3% lower as markets monitored geopolitical activities, the agency said. “As the end of the year approaches, the price of gasoline across the Northeast is at or near yearly lows,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Prices typically reach annual lows in the depths of winter, and time will tell when the bottom is reached.” Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.65 per gallon in the AAA survey, premium gas averages $4.03 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.80 per gallon. In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline decreased 3 cents to $2.97 per gallon. That price is 15 cents higher than the national average but down 5 cents from a year ago. Midgrade gas in Massachusetts averages $3.59 per gallon in the AAA survey, premium gas averages $3.95 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.83 per gallon.