PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island decreased 4 cents to $3.02 per gallon. That price is 12 cents lower than the national average and 45 cents less than it was a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday. The agency said pump prices across much of the Northeast are down

The agency said

pump prices across much of the Northeast are down for a second straight week as regional supplies of gasoline swell to multiyear highs.

Oil prices, meanwhile, are relatively stable between $65 to $68 a barrel and could trend lower in the coming weeks as signs point to more global supply. As the United States continues production at a near-record clip, OPEC+ members agreed over the weekend to increase production in August by 548,000 barrels a day – 137,000 barrels a day more than expected.

“Historically, gasoline demand peaks for the year around the July Fourth holiday,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Considering the dramatic swings in demand reported so far in June, more time is needed before the summer’s overall trend is clear. For now, pump prices now sit more than 40 cents a gallon cheaper than this time last year and the gap could widen unless market conditions take a dramatic turn.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.76 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.13 per gallon, and diesel fuel averages $3.80 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline dropped 1 cent from a week ago to $3.06 per gallon. That price is 8 cents lower than the national average and 44 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.63 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.02 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.84 per gallon.