PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island increased 1 cent to $3.03 per gallon. That price is 12 cents lower than the national average and 44 cents less than it was a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

The agency said prices across the Northeast are little changed as markets react to an uptick in oil prices conflicting with domestic gasoline demand not meeting expectations for a second straight week.

“A rise in oil prices typically puts pressure on gasoline prices, but weaker-than-expected demand for the week leading up to the Fourth of July and sizable inventories of both oil and gas are tempering price action at the pump,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Pump prices are now almost 50 cents cheaper than they were this time last year.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.75 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.51 per gallon, and diesel fuel averages $3.80 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline stayed at $3.06 per gallon. That price is 9 cents lower than the national average and 45 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.65 per gallon, premium gas averages $4.02 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.85 per gallon.