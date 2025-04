Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remains unchanged at $2.94 per gallon. That price is 20 cents lower than the national average and 69 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday. Pump prices across the Northeast changed little despite a surge in gasoline demand and tightening inventories seen

Pump prices across the Northeast changed little despite a surge in gasoline demand and tightening inventories seen ahead of the Easter and Passover holiday period, the agency said.

Inventories of gasoline are tightening as domestic refiners across the country work through remaining seasonal maintenance schedules and wholesalers push the last drops of winter blended fuel out of the system, the agency said. Additionally, OPEC+ nations' plans to increase production through April and into the summer are keeping oil prices contained in the low- to mid-$60-a-barrel range.

“Historically, surging spring demand foretells a busy summer driving season, but this year, market participants remain uncertain whether it’s the start of a trend or just a blip,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Demand has been considered weak all year and it will take several more weeks of stronger demand before a clear trend emerges.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.64 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.02 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.76 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline increased 1 cent from a week ago to $2.96 per gallon. That price is 18 cents lower than the national average and 63 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.55 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.92 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.77 per gallon.