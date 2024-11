We have a great line-up of panelists for the summit in addition to accomplished honorees to recognize! Register today

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island has increased 3 cents to $2.94 per gallon. That price is 11 cents lower than the national average, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Northeast gasoline prices are inching slightly higher ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday, which is expected to break travel records as nearly 72 million Americans drive to their destinations, the agency said.

increasing hostilities in the war in Ukraine sent crude oil prices up 6.5% last week to between $71 and $75 a barrel on renewed concerns about the potential for global supply impacts. Higher crude prices ultimately lead to higher costs for refiners to manufacture gasoline and other petroleum products.

“Regional gasoline pump prices could fluctuate in the coming weeks as geopolitical tensions ... continue to inject unpredictability into commodities markets,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Prices have been relatively steady thanks to stable supplies here in the United States, but increased travel demand and international factors can disrupt the balance.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.63 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.96 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.70 per gallon.

A year ago, the price of regular gas in Rhode Island was $3.33 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gas increased 1 cent, to $3.02 per gallon. A year ago, the price of regular gas in Massachusetts was $3.40 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.60 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.97 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.68 per gallon.