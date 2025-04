Join us and celebrate trailblazers, innovators, and leaders who are making a difference

Become a Providence Business News subscriber and get immediate access to all of our premier content and much more.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remains unchanged at $2.94 per gallon. That price is 21 cents lower than the national average and 64 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday. Gasoline prices across the Northeast are mostly flat as demand remains below seasonal expectations, the agency said.

PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island remains unchanged at $2.94 per gallon. That price is 21 cents lower than the national average and 64 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Monday.

Gasoline prices across the Northeast are mostly flat as demand remains below seasonal expectations, the agency said.

Last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, Americans consumed just 8.46 million barrels a day of gasoline – a slight uptick of 37,000 barrels a day over the prior week, but still trailing 2024’s pace by roughly 200,000 barrels a day. The agency added that next week’s figures, which will include data encompassing the Easter holiday, will be closely watched by market participants to see if demand breaks out of the spring doldrums.

“As demand has continued to stay soft, refiners have dialed back gasoline production to keep a floor beneath pump prices, which are the lowest for this time of year since 2021,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Across the country, drivers are spending between 50-60 cents less per gallon than this time last year.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.63 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $3.99 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.77 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline also remains the same from a week ago at $2.95 per gallon. That price is 20 cents lower than the national average and 61 cents less than a year ago.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.54 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.91 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.78 per gallon.