PROVIDENCE – The average weekly price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline in Rhode Island and Massachusetts remains at $3 per gallon. That price is 17 cents lower than the national average and 53 cents less than a year ago, AAA Northeast said Tuesday.

While demand data for the holiday weekend is not yet available, the agency said prices remained flat across the Northeast thanks to lackluster demand in the preceding weeks and growing inventories, as supply continues to outpace domestic demand.

Oil also continues to hover around $60 a barrel and is unlikely to break out of the current range after OPEC+ indicated last week that its member nations will likely approve yet another production increase in July. That would make three consecutive months that the group would approve increases of 411,000 barrels a day, increasing the odds of global supply outpacing production through the end of 2025.

It might seem highly unusual for gas prices to stay relatively flat in the early days of the summer driving season, but ultimately supply and demand are the major driving forces behind pump prices,” said Jillian Young, director of public relations for AAA Northeast. “Prices could start moving if demand picks up as the summer rolls along, but it will take several consecutive weeks of strong demand before the current dynamic changes.”

Midgrade gas in Rhode Island averages $3.71 per gallon this week, premium gas averages $4.10 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.77 per gallon.

In Massachusetts, the average price of self-serve, regular unleaded gasoline also stayed at $3 per gallon.

Midgrade gas in the Bay State averages $3.59 per gallon, premium gas averages $3.96 per gallon and diesel fuel averages $3.76 per gallon.